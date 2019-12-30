One dead in plane crash in Maryland, says official
Washington DC: A small plane has crashed into a residential carport and vehicle in a Washington suburb, killing one person, a local fire official confirmed.
Mark Brady, a fire department spokesman for Prince George's County, Maryland, said the plane crashed on Sunday afternoon in a neighbourhood in Lanham,
northeast of Washington, shortly after takeoff from nearby College Park Airport.
He said the victim was presumed to be the pilot. No other injuries were reported.
It was unclear whether anyone was in the house at the time.
Brady said there was no immediate information on the pilot's identity, the cause of the crash or the model of aircraft involved.
