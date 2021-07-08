Oman suspends flights from 24 countries

Dubai: Oman on Thursday indefinitely suspended passengers flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of the Gulf nation's efforts to arrest the spread of the Coronavirus.

The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate's official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced. The decision was taken as part of the country's measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, it said. The other countries on the list include the UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.