Oli-Prachanda power-sharing talks fail; both agree to meet again today

Kathmandu: The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday to sort out their differences ahead of the party's powerful Standing Committee meeting.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and prime minister.

The two leaders failed to reach any agreement. As both the leaders stick to their respective stands, the talk could not bear any fruit, said a source close to Prime Minister Oli.

However, they have agreed to sit again for dialogue on Monday ahead of the scheduled Standing Committee meeting to sort out differences, a senior minister said.

"The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues but no common ground was reached," he said.

The twice postponed powerful Standing Committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of 68-year-old prime minister.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting of the 45-member Standing Committee was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over Oli's style of functioning and anti-India statements.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli has met with former prime minister and president of the opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba. Although it is not clear what issues were discussed during their meeting, there is speculation that Oli might have sought Deuba's backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits.

On Saturday, Oli said that the ruling communist party is facing a grave crisis, indicating that it may split soon.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Cabinet at his official residence, Oli told the ministers that some of our party members are also trying to remove President Bidya Devi Bhandari from the power, My Republica newspaper quoted a senior leader as saying.

"Now, conspiracies are being hatched to remove me from the post of prime minister and party chairman, Oli said, adding that he will not let it happen.

After Oli's remarks about the conspiracy to impeach the president, three former prime ministers -- 'Prachanda', Madhav Nepal and Jhanalanth Khanal -- met Bhandari and clarified that the rumour about the NCP leaders trying to remove her from office were untrue.

During the Cabinet meeting, a defiant Oli said that he will not be forced to accept the party's Standing Committee decision. He urged the ministers to make their position clear whether they support him or not.

"I had to make a quick decision to prorogue the budget session of Parliament last week after coming to know that some of our party members were hatching conspiracy to register an impeachment motion against the President at Parliament," Oli told the ministers.

Surya Thapa, the prime minister's press aide, said that the prime minister invited the ministers to share the latest political developments in the country.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Oli held a one-on-one meeting with President Bhandari at her office in Maharajgunj.

The intra-party rift in the NCP is at its peak after majority of the party's Standing Committee members and Central Secretariat members demanded Oli's immediate resignation from the post of Prime Minister and party chairman, accusing the government of failing to live up to the people's

expectations.