Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to pro-Trump group
New York: Barack Obama's attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a pro-Trump group, demanding that they stop airing a "despicable" advertisement that uses the former president's words to undermine the 2020 presidential bid of ex-vice president Joe Biden.
The advertisement was made by The Committee to Defend the President, a super Political Action Committee that works to help President Donald Trump, a Republican, and hurt his Democratic rivals, including Biden.
Katie Hill, an Obama spokeswoman, said on Wednesday that the former President "has several friends in this race, including, of course, his own esteemed Vice President". Obama still "has no plans to endorse in the primary because he believes that in order for Democrats to be successful this fall, voters must choose their nominee," she said on the 58-year-old two-time American president's stand on this year's presidential poll.
"But this despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it's clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama's voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers," said Hill.
"In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate," she said.
"The Committee to Defend the President must immediately remove this ad ... further the Committee to Defend the President must agree on behalf of itself and all affiliated entities to refrain from future misuse of President Obama's intellectual property or right of publicity," Patchen Haggerty, the ex-president's lawyer, wrote in a letter to the PAC group on Wednesday.
The clip - entitled South Carolina, Joe Biden Can't Be Trusted - was broadcast on TV stations in the southern US state before Tuesday night's Democratic debate in Charleston, formerly America's largest slave port.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
As Section 144 is relaxed, people throng shops to store food...28 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Man kills self after strangling wife and two children to...28 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Missing or dead, they were out to earn for family28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
One of five injured boys seen in national anthem viral video...28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Heart-wrenching scene at GTB mortuary28 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT