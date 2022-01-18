North Korea: Tactical guided missiles fired in latest test

Seoul: North Korea said Tuesday it had conducted a test-firing of tactical guided missiles, a day after South Korea's military detected the North launching two ballistic missiles into the sea.

Monday's test was North Korea's fourth round of missile launches this month and the second since its Foreign Ministry warned of stronger and more explicit action after the Biden administration last week imposed fresh sanctions over the North's continued weapons displays.

Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reviving Pyongyang's old playbook of brinkmanship to extract concessions from Washington and neighbors as he grapples with a broken economy and pandemic-related difficulties. The economic setbacks have left Kim with little to show for his diplomatic efforts with the U.S., which derailed in 2019 after the Americans rejected North Korea's demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear

capabilities.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the test was aimed to evaluate the missiles that were already being manufactured and deployed. KCNA said missiles precisely struck a sea target to confirm the system's accuracy, security and efficiency.

The report didn't specify what the missiles were. Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul's University of North Korean Studies, said state media photos suggest the North tested a short-range weapon that looks similar in appearance with the U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical

Missile System.