North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks, say UN experts

United Nations: North Korea is continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs, U.N. experts said in a report quoting cyber specialists.

The panel of experts said that according to an unnamed government, North Korean cyber-actors stole more than 50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia, probably reflecting a shift to diversify its cybercrime operations.

And the experts said in the report's section on cyber activities obtained Sunday by The Associated Press that an unidentified cybersecurity firm reported that in 2021 the North's cyber-actors stole a total of 400 million worth of cryptocurrency through seven intrusions into cryptocurrency exchanges and investment firms. These cyberattacks made use of phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering to siphon funds out of these organizations' internet-connected 'hot' wallets into DPRK-controlled addresses, the panel said, using the initials of the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.