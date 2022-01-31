North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

Seoul: North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to show its commitment to its Asian allies with an unspecified move.

Sunday's launch could be a prelude to bigger provocations by North Korea such as nuclear and long-range missile tests that pose a direct threat to the US mainland, as the North is ramping up pressure on the Biden administration amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

Some experts say North Korea's recent testing spree is meant to win sanction relief or an international recognition as a legitimate nuclear state in the face of pandemic-related difficulties and persistent US-led sanctions.

They say North Korea could conduct bigger tests if it's slapped with new sanctions over Sunday's launch.