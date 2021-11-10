Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot with officer of PCB

London/Karachi: Nobel Laureate and Pakistani activist for girls' education Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot with a top-ranked officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board in a small ceremony in the UK.

Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school in Pakistan.

Announcing her marriage on Twitter, the 24-year-old posted a few pictures of the ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members.

Decked up in a tea pink suit and simple jewellery, Yousafzai is seen carrying out the wedding formalities in her home in Birmingham with Malik, where he has gone on vacation.

Malik is the general manager of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) High Performance Centre. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she said in a tweet.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai, who is an avid cricket fan and a supporter of the Pakistan team, said.

The couple first met two years back and since then have been in touch and formed a close friendship and later decided to get married with the consent of their families.