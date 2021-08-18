No unilateral recognition of Taliban, UK PM tells Pakistan PM

London: Any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan should happen on an "international, not unilateral" basis, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, as they discussed the unfolding situation in the crisis-torn country.

As part of a series of phone calls with world leaders to push for a coordinated strategy for the crisis in the region, Johnson spoke to Khan on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a call with US President Joe Biden.

It comes ahead of a parliamentary debate in the House of Commons on the Afghanistan crisis after the UK Parliament was recalled from its summer recess for the special session on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region, said the Downing Street read-out of the call.

The Prime Minister underlined that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan to happen on an international, not unilateral basis," the statement reads. "He said that the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity, it says.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday said it will decide on extending diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan only after the formation of the government in the country, which it hoped would be "open, inclusive and broadly

representative".