No travel history in 1st reported US case of Coronavirus variant

Denver: A Colorado man who became the first reported person in the US to have a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom hadnt been traveling, health officials have said, triggering a host of questions about how the new strain showed up in the Rockies.

Colorado officials were expected to provide more details at a news conference Wednesday about how the man in his 20s from a mostly rural area of rolling plains at the edge of the Denver metro area came down with the variant.

For the moment, the variant is likely still rare in the US, but the lack of travel history in the first case means it is spreading, probably seeded by travelers from Britain in November or December, said scientist Trevor Bedford, who studies the spread of COVID-19 at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Now I'm worried there will be another spring wave due to the variant, Bedford said. Its a race with the vaccine, but now the virus has just gotten a little bit faster.

The man is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County, state health officials said. Elbert County is a mainly rural area of rolling plains at the far edge of the Denver metro area that includes a portion of Interstate 70, the states main east-west highway.

Colorado Politics reported there is a second suspected case of the variant in the state according to Dwayne Smith, director of public health for Elbert County.

Both of the people were working in the Elbert County community of Simla. Neither of them are residents of that county expanding the possibility of the variant's spread throughout the state.

Scientists in the UK believe the variant is more contagious than previously identified strains. The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release.

Being more transmissible is no good, Bedford said, adding that the variant will make it harder to rein in the pandemic.

Its not clear exactly why the variant appears to spread faster. It has an unusually large number of genetic changes, or mutations, particularly in areas that affect the Spike protein, according to reports by Public Health England.

And the variant has a quirk: It fails to light up one of three targets in PCR testing, which has allowed scientists in Britain to more easily sort out and compare the variant infections with those caused by the regular Coronavirus.

So far, theyve found no significant difference in hospitalizations or deaths.

Public Health England deserves praise for that work, Bedford said, and the United States will struggle to accomplish anything similar because of the fragmented U.S. health care system.

Youll have academics and public health in different states doing their own studies, he said. I wouldnt imagine being able to do anything systematically at the

national scale.