'No room' to keep Pak on FATF's 'grey list': Qureshi

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said there was "no room" to keep Pakistan on the FATF's 'grey list' since it has implemented 26 out of the 27 points of the action handed out by the global body against money laundering and terror financing.

Qureshi's comments came a day after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), during its plenary meeting from June 21-25, retained Pakistan in its 'grey list' for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing.

It also asked Islamabad to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups, including Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.

He said that whatever steps Pakistan took were in its own interests and added that it is in the country's interest to stop money laundering and terror financing.

Qureshi said "some powers" desired to keep Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force's 'grey list' and it needs to be looked at whether the global forum is being used for political purposes. However, he did not

elaborate.