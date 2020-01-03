N.Korean daily warns of immediate strike against threats

Seoul: North Korea's official newspaper said on Friday that any attempt to infringe upon Pyongyang's dignity and survival should be met by an "immediate and powerful" strike, calling for all-out efforts to build up its national defence capability.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened at a key party meeting earlier this week that the world will soon witness a "new strategic weapon", and warned of a "shocking actual action", accusing the US of stalling for time for its own poltical interests, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim said that he sees no reason to stick to his commitment to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests and that there will never be denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula until the US rolls back its hostile policy against Pyongyang.

"An action that would violate our republic's dignity and survival should be met by an immediate and powerful strike," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.

"(We) should maintain invincible military power and beef it up," the paper said.

"It is the core initiative of our party's national defence building to make no one dare to think about using military power against us. We should marshal all resources of our country for defence-building efforts."

It also urged stepped-up efforts to build a "self-reliant" economy, saying that making a "frontal breakthrough" to counter sanctions is a struggle highly likely to prevail.