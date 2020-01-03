N.Korean daily warns of immediate strike against threats
Seoul: North Korea's official newspaper said on Friday that any attempt to infringe upon Pyongyang's dignity and survival should be met by an "immediate and powerful" strike, calling for all-out efforts to build up its national defence capability.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened at a key party meeting earlier this week that the world will soon witness a "new strategic weapon", and warned of a "shocking actual action", accusing the US of stalling for time for its own poltical interests, reports Yonhap News Agency.
Kim said that he sees no reason to stick to his commitment to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests and that there will never be denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula until the US rolls back its hostile policy against Pyongyang.
"An action that would violate our republic's dignity and survival should be met by an immediate and powerful strike," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
"(We) should maintain invincible military power and beef it up," the paper said.
"It is the core initiative of our party's national defence building to make no one dare to think about using military power against us. We should marshal all resources of our country for defence-building efforts."
It also urged stepped-up efforts to build a "self-reliant" economy, saying that making a "frontal breakthrough" to counter sanctions is a struggle highly likely to prevail.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
US kills top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad...3 Jan 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Woman held at Delhi airport for carrying live bullet3 Jan 2020 11:15 AM GMT
Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Fadnavis to Uddhav3 Jan 2020 11:14 AM GMT
Kota infant deaths: Carpet rolled out for health minister...3 Jan 2020 11:10 AM GMT
India has rich culture, heritage; why compare nation with...3 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT