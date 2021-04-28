New Zealand to give 1 mn NZ dollars to Red Cross to assist India in Covid fight

Melbourne/Wellington: New Zealand will give 1 million NZ dollars (about USD 7,20,365) to the Red Cross to assist India as it grapples with a COVID-19 surge, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced on Wednesday.

The assistance was announced as India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 Coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities,

We stand in solidarity with India at this difficult time, and commend the tireless efforts of India's frontline medics and healthcare workers who are working hard to save lives, said Mahuta.

Aotearoa will contribute NZ $1 million to the International Federation of the Red Cross to assist India while they respond to the current surge in COVID-19 cases," The New Zealand Herald quoted her as saying.

Aotearoa is the Maori name for New Zealand.

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) is working directly with the local Indian Red Cross Society to provide oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other crucial medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Canada will provide 10 million dollars to India to support the country in its fight against the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

Addressing a press conference, Trudeau said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau had direct conversations with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about how Canada can best help, including the donation of extra medical supplies.

We are also ready to provide 10 million dollars through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross, the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Britain has confirmed that following the first tranche of vital medical equipment a further 400 oxygen concentrators will be sent to India over the course of Wednesday and Thursday to help the country meet an overwhelming demand amid a horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session of Parliament with a message of solidarity with India and highlighted that discussions remain ongoing with the Indian government to establish further requirements.

It was also highlighted that Britain was the first country to deliver support, as the first shipment of 200 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and is already being distributed to Indian hospitals.