New survey gives Truss wider lead over Sunak

London: A new survey of Conservative Party members, who will be casting their ballots to pick the new Tory leader to succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, on Wednesday shows a widening lead for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest. A YouGov poll for The Times', carried out over the past five days, found that Truss' lead over Sunak has grown to 38 points, with the Cabinet minister currently holding 69 per cent of the headline vote, to the British Indian former Chancellor's 31 per cent.

These figures stood at 62 per cent and 38 per cent respectively in YouGov's previous poll on July 20, at the end of the initial knock-out stages of the leadership contest. At the onset of the membership stage of the campaign, 21 per cent of Tory members were either unsure how they would vote or committed to not doing so, YouGov said of the latest figures.