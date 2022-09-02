New strain of monkeypox identified in UK

London: A new strain of monkeypox linked to an individual diagnosed with the virus after recent travel to West Africa has been identified in the UK, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said preliminary genomic sequencing indicates that this new case does not have the current outbreak strain circulating in the UK. The individual in question has been admitted to the High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in line with standing advice from the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP).

We are working to contact the individuals who have had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice, said Dr Sophia Maki, Incident Director at UKHSA.

UKHSA and the NHS [National Health Service] have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be strictly followed and the risk to the general public is very low,

she said.