Netanyahu vows to be 'PM of everyone'

Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised to be the "prime minister for everyone" after Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially invited the country's longest-serving premier to form the new government.

Netanyahu, who has won the backing of 64 Members of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), has been assigned the task to form the next government, a statement from the Presidency said, days after the November 1 election, the fifth in four years, to break the political impasse that had paralysed the Jewish nation.

"I decided to bestow upon you, MK Benjamin Netanyahu, the mandate to form a government," President Herzog told Netanyahu during a meeting at the president's residence.

Israel's longest-serving leader, 73-year-old Netanyahu has won a record five elections to hold office five times - more than any other prime minister in the country's 74-year history.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to form the government.