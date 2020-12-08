Nepal's PM Oli calls all-party meeting to discuss current political issues

Kathmandu: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, squeezed by the feud within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and challenge from pro-monarchists from outside, on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the current political issues, calling for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-constitutional activities in the

country.

The meeting began at 11 am at Baluwatar, the official residence of the prime minister, said Surya Thapa, Oli's press adviser.

Addressing the meeting, Oli called for unity among all the political forces at a time when the country is facing COVID 19 pandemic and anti-constitutional and violent activities.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need for controlling COVID, protecting democratic achievements, and forging unity among all against anti-constitutional and violent activities, Thapa said on social media.

Senior leaders of the NCP, main Opposition Nepali Congress, Janata Samajwadi Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rastriya Jana Morcha and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party are taking part in the

meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when pro-monarchist forces are organising protest rallies in different parts of the country, including national capital, Kathmandu demanding reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and re-establishing Nepal as the Hindu state.

Demonstrations in support of former king Gyanendra have been initiated in different parts of the country with protesters raising slogans in favour of the monarchy and the Hindu nation.

Observers say though such protests are not a major threat to Nepal's federal system and it is too far-fetched to even think that the country can revert to the monarchy and Hindu state, they are of the view that people's frustrations against the current regime's failures could have stoked such demonstrations, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Oli is also facing growing pressure from within the party with the opponent faction led by former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda '' upping the ante against him.

Despite Oli's objection, the Prachanda faction has been pushing ahead with party committee meetings, including one of the Standing Committee on Sunday, which Oli did not attend.

The NCP's internal dispute which had surfaced after the dissident group leaders, including the party's executive chairman Prachanda and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, demanded Oli's resignation from both as the party's chairman and as Nepal's prime minister after he accused the dissident leaders of conspiring to topple his government.

Meanwhile, an outlawed faction of the Maoist party led by Netra Bahadur Chand Biplav has also intensified its activities in various parts of the country.