Nepali photojournalists call for release of jailed Indian photographer
Kathmandu: A group of Nepali photojournalists has called for the release of an Indian photographer who is lodged in the country's Jhapa jail for over seven months for allegedly carrying image printouts of USD 100 notes, which he would have "needed there for shooting a short film".
Durlav Roy Chowdhury, 24, a resident of Salkia in West Bengal's Howrah district, worked for different news organisations as a freelance photographer. He also has a Youtube channel named Snipper Monk Travels .
He was arrested from Chandrargadi Airport in Jhapa district while visiting Nepal from Kolkata via the Siligudhi and Kakarbhitta entry points, according to a report in the National News Agency.
Chowdhury, who identifies himself as a National Geographic contributor on his Linkedin page, was arrested during a security check at the airport just before boarding a Buddha Air flight to Kathmandu.
During the search, the police recovered 226 photocopies of US dollar 100 denomination bank notes from his possession, says the news report quoting a police officer.
Chowdhury was presented before the Jhapa District Court and later with the permission of the court, was put in the Jhapa jail on charges of carrying fake foreign currency.
Pradip Raj Wanta, president of the National Photo Journalists Group, has called for his release claiming that he is not linked to any fake
currency scam.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri-led India ready to crush 171st ranked Cambodians7 Jun 2022 6:25 PM GMT
Aakarshi, Sumeeth-Ashwin enter main draw of Indonesia Open7 Jun 2022 6:24 PM GMT
Tickets for 1st T20 almost sold out, golf carts for senior citizens7 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
US Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-197 Jun 2022 6:23 PM GMT
Haryana continues medal hunt in Khelo India Youth Games7 Jun 2022 6:22 PM GMT