Nepal starts vaccination campaign
Kathmandu: Nepal resumed its stalled Coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses.
Thousands of people, all 64 years old, lined up at vaccination centers even before they opened. People aged 60 to 63 are scheduled in coming days. Nepal's vaccination campaign began in January but was stalled when neighbouring India suffered Covid surge.
