Nepal Prez Bhandari refuses to sign Citizenship Amendment Bill

Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has refused to sign within the stipulated deadline a key bill to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act, which was endorsed twice by both the houses of Parliament, a move described by constitutional experts as a serious blow to the Constitution.

A senior official at the President's Office Bhesh Raj Adhikari said that the bill was not signed as of midnight on Tuesday -- the deadline to authenticate the bill re-endorsed by both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly -- after the President earlier sent it back noting that the Parliament required to reconsider the bill as per the Constitution.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, who had on September 5 recertified the amendment bill, sent it to Bhandari for authentication.

The President however did not clear the bill within the 15-day timeline given by the Constitution for certification.

The second amendment to the Citizenship Act was aimed at addressing concerns of the Madhesh-centric parties and the Non-resident Nepali Association.

The rejection of the bill has affected at least half a million stateless people waiting for its passage to get their national identity cards.

The Bill that defines the entitlement for Citizenship based on marital grounds and ensures non-voting Citizenship to non-resident Nepalis living in non-SAARC countries has come under criticism from some quarters of the society, citing it did not prevent foreign women marrying Nepali men from getting citizenship easily.

Dinesh Tripathi, a constitutional expert and advocate, said: "This is a serious blow to the Constitution."

"The Constitution has been hijacked, the President has acted out of the Constitution," Tripathi said.

"Now we are facing a deep constitutional crisis. The President cannot go against the Parliament. It is the duty of the president to authenticate the bill passed by the parliament. The whole constitutional process has now been derailed," Tripathi said, adding that "only the supreme court" had the power to interpret the Constitution, not the President.

A provision in Article 113 (4) of the Nepal Constitution states that the President must certify the bill if it was re-sent for authentication.

The bill, which was sent for authentication for the first time on August 1, was earlier returned to the parliament for reconsideration.

However, both the Houses of parliament re-endorsed the bill without making any changes and sent it again to the President.