Nepal PM Oli calls for ruling CPN-UML's parliamentary meet

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has called for a parliamentary party meeting of the ruling CPN-UML on Thursday as the rift between the two warring factions of the party widened with the rival group convening the national gathering of cadres despite warning of disciplinary action against those attending it, according to media reports.

The meeting will take place at Baluwatar, the official residence of the Prime Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the party, Bishal Bhattarai, party's chief whip, was quoted as saying by myRepublica newspaper.

"All the party leaders who won elections with the symbol Sun' have been invited to the meeting," Bhattarai said.

The call for the meeting came as the Communist Party of Nepal-UML's rival faction led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal went ahead with the two-day national gathering of the party's leaders and cadres that began on Wednesday.

Yogesh Bhattarai, a key leader belonging to the rival faction, said that at least 2,000 leaders and cadres of the party are expected to join in the national gathering being organised at the Sanepa-based Heritage Garden in Lalitpur, the report said.

Party's senior leader Madhav Nepal is expected to present a political report on the widening rift in the party and his faction's strategy for the coming days, it said.

The Oli-led faction had threatened to take disciplinary action against those who will attend the event organised by the Nepal-Khanal faction on Wednesday and Thursday.

CPN-UML General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel, in a statement, directed the party leaders and cadres not to attend the factional gathering, arguing that the UML had not organised any such event.

He warned of disciplinary action against those attending the "unauthorised" gathering.

Accusing Nepal and Khanal of anti-party activities, Prime Minister Oli said, "I hear that they are going to organise a national cadres meeting tomorrow where they will also pass a report. I can no longer tolerate anti-party activities," The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

In response to Oli's warning to those attending the event, Bhattarai asked him to chair the event and remarked that everyone was welcome in the meet and there was no need for the Prime Minister to keep an eye on anyone, the report said.

Besides UML (Unified Marxist Leninist) leaders from across the country, the event also witnessed participation from party's senior leaders, the report said. According to a leader close to the group, the participants in the meeting will be divided into ten groups in which they will discuss relevant political issues concerning the party, conclusions from which will further be explored by the group tomorrow, it said.