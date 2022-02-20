Nepal govt tables MCC in Parliament amid protests

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Sunday tabled the contentious USD 500 million Millennium Corporation Challenge (MCC) programme of the US in Parliament for ratification, amid vociferous protests against the grant assistance, which has resulted in sharp political polarisation in the Himalayan nation.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" and CPN-Unified Socialist chief Madhav Kumar Nepal were among the top leaders who attended a joint meeting of coalition partners on Sunday morning at Deuba's official residence at Baluwatar, where it was decided to unanimously present the agreement in Parliament.

However, when Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki tabled the agreement in the House of Representatives, it was greeted by raucous protests by certain members of the ruling party as well as opposition lawmakers.

Outside the Parliament, members of smaller factions of the Communist Party and several pro-left youth outfits staged rallies and chanted anti-US slogans, causing police to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters, officials said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agni Sapkota adjourned the House session after certain opposition lawmakers spoke against the agreement. The next meeting of the House is scheduled to take place on February 24, sources said.