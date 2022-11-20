Negotiators reach deal on climate fund, says Maldives Minister

Sharm El Sheikh: Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations' carbon pollution. "There is an agreement on loss and damage," which is what negotiators call the concept, Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Shauna told The Associated Press on Saturday. It still needs to be approved unanimously in a vote later today. "That means for countries like our we will have the mosaic of solutions that we have been advocating for."

Saturday afternoon's draft proposal came from the Egyptian presidency. A second overarching document from the climate talks leadership ignores India's call to phase down oil and natural gas, in addition to last year's agreement to wean the world from "unabated" coal.

According to the draft of the compensation proposal the issue is called "loss and damage" in negotiations parlance developed countries would be "urged" to contribute to the fund, which would also draw on other private and public sources of money such as international financial institutions.