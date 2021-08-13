'Nearly four lakh people newly displaced in Afghanistan by conflict since start of year'

United Nations: Nearly four lakh people have been newly displaced in Afghanistan since the start of the year, with a huge spike from May, a spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, amid the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

The US has already pulled back most of its forces from Afghanistan and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31, ending nearly two-decade of its military presence in the country.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of terror attacks since the US began withdrawing its troops on May 1. The Taliban insurgents have overrun one-quarter of Afghanistan's provincial capitals.

"Since the start of the year, nearly 390,000 people have been newly displaced by conflict across the country, with a huge spike since May, Spokesman for the Secretary General Guterres, Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Wednesday.

He said according to UN humanitarian colleagues, between July 1 and August 5, 2021, the humanitarian community verified that 5,800 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have arrived in Kabul and are seeking safety from the conflict and other threats. They have received assistance including food, household items, water and sanitation support.

Dujarric said most of the internally displaced persons staying in Kabul are hosted by friends and family, but a growing number are staying in the open. Ten teams were deployed to assess the situation for people staying outside in parks and open spaces.

They identified an additional 4,522 displaced men, women and children in need of shelter, food, sanitation and drinking water. A temporary health clinic and mobile health teams are providing health services to these people, he said.

Despite a worsening security situation, humanitarian agencies are staying and delivering to people in need, reaching 7.8 million people in the first six months of this year.

The ability of the United Nations and local and international NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to stay and deliver depends on the removal of bureaucratic hurdles by the parties, staff safety, and additional funds being urgently mobilised, he said adding that the USD 1.3 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan remains just 38 per cent funded, leaving an almost USD 800 million shortfall.