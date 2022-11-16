NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation

Brussels: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that a blast in Poland that killed two people was probably not an attack by Russia, but rather caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment.

The two were killed on Tuesday when a missile came down in Polish farmland not far from the border with Ukraine. The blast came amid a Russian aerial assault in Ukraine and raised deep concern about whether Russia might be expanding the war by targeting a NATO member country.

"An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack," Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing emergency talks between NATO envoys in Brussels. "This is likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile," he said, and added that the alliance has "no indication that Russia is preparing action" against any of its 30 member countries.