NATO nations block Russian envoy's plane from Serbia visit
Belgrade: Serbia and Russia confirmed Monday that a planned visit by Russia's foreign minister to the Balkan country will not take place, with Moscow accusing the West of preventing the trip by blocking the envoy's plane flight.
The announcement followed reports that Serbia's neighbours - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - had refused to allow Sergey Lavrov's plane to fly through their airspace to reach Serbia.
An unthinkable thing has happened, Lavrov said during an online news conference Monday.
A sovereign state has been deprived of its right to conduct foreign policies. The international activities of Serbia on the Russian track have been blocked.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier Monday met with Russia's ambassador to Serbia who informed him that Lavrov could not come because the Russian government plane was denied necessary flyover permissions, a statement issued after the meeting said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Ukraine recovers bodies from Mariupol steel-plant siege6 Jun 2022 5:02 PM GMT
US, South Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches6 Jun 2022 4:58 PM GMT
British PM to face no-confidence vote over partygate scandal6 Jun 2022 4:56 PM GMT
PM Lee promotes finance minister to be S'pore's deputy PM from June 136 Jun 2022 4:55 PM GMT
NATO nations block Russian envoy's plane from Serbia visit6 Jun 2022 4:53 PM GMT