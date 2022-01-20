N Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

Seoul: Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting all temporally-suspended activities it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party where officials set policy goals for immediately bolstering the North's military capabilities to counter the Americans' hostile moves.

Officials gave instructions to reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative and to promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporally-suspended activities, the KCNA said.

Experts say Kim is reviving Pyongyang's old playbook of brinkmanship to extract concessions from Washington and neighbors as he grapples with a decaying economy crippled by the pandemic, mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions.

The North has been ramping up its weapons demonstrations recently, including four rounds of missile launches just this month, in an apparent effort to pressure Washington over a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy. The North's Foreign Ministry had already warned of stronger and more explicit action after the Biden administration last week imposed fresh sanctions over the North's continued missile testing activity. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a closed-door meeting for Thursday to discuss North Korea and non-proliferation matters.