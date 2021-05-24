Myanmar's Suu Kyi makes 1st in-person court appearance

Bangkok: Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on February 1.

One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defence team for about 30 minutes before the hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital.

The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president of the government Suu Kyi led as state counsellor and faces some of the same charges.

Suu Kyi's only previous court appearances have been by video link and she had not been allowed to meet in person with any of her lawyers.

Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi wanted to tell Myanmar's people that her National League for Democracy party will stand by them.

She said that "since the NLD was founded for the people, the NLD will exist as long as the people exist, Min Min Soe said after the hearing. She appeared to be referring to the ruling junta's threat to dissolve the party. Khin Maung Zaw, head of Suu Kyi's legal team, said she seems fit and alert and smart, as always.