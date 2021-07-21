Myanmar's military again seeks to replace its UN ambassador

United Nations: Myanmar's military rulers are again seeking to replace the country's ambassador to the United Nations, who opposed their February 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and takeover of the government.

Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin says in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he has appointed Aung Thurein, who left the military this year after 26 years, as Myanmar's UN ambassador. A copy of the letter was obtained on Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Lwin said in an accompanying letter that Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's currently recognised UN ambassador, "has been terminated on February 27, 2021, due to abuses of his assigned duty and mandate".

In a dramatic speech to a General Assembly meeting on Myanmar on February 26 -- weeks after the military takeover -- Tun appealed for "the strongest possible action from the international community" to restore democracy to the country. He also urged all countries to strongly condemn the coup, refuse to recognise the military regime, and ask the military leaders to respect the November 2020 elections won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.

"We will continue to fight for a government which is of the people, by the people, for the people," Tun said in a speech that drew loud applause from diplomats in the assembly chamber who called it "powerful", "brave" and "courageous".

The military's previous attempt to oust Tun failed and there has been no reported action on the foreign minister's letter, which is dated May 12.