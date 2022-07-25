Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, three other political prisoners
Bangkok: Myanmar's government confirmed on Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year.
The executions, first announced in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men, including from United Nations experts and Cambodia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
There were swift condemnations. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by this cruel and regressive step".
She added: "For the military to widen its killing will only deepen its entanglement in the crisis it has itself created.
According to the newspaper, the four were executed in accordance with legal procedures for directing and organizing "violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings. It did not say when they were hanged.
The military government later issued a brief statement about the executions, while the prison where the men had been held and the prison department refused comment.
Aung Myo Min, human rights minister for the National Unity Government, a shadow civilian administration established outside Myanmar after the military seized power in February 2021, rejected the allegations the men were involved in violence.
