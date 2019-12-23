More than 50 hurt in US motorway crash
Washington: More than 50 people were injured in a pile-up crash, involving over 60 vehicles, on a motorway in the US state of Virginia, authorities said.
The accident took place on Sunday on the Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, the BBC reported.
The cause of the accident was being probed but the police have said that thick fog and bad weather conditions might have contributed towards the disaster.
Images from the scene showed a mass of crumpled cars rammed into each other along a stretch of the road.
Rescue teams carefully picked their way through the vehicles to reach and treat the injured.
It took several hours to clear away the damaged cars and reopen the road to traffic.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says...23 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
J'khand verdict in favour of citizens amid CAA/NRC stir:...23 Dec 2019 12:17 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT