More than 50 hurt in US motorway crash

Washington: More than 50 people were injured in a pile-up crash, involving over 60 vehicles, on a motorway in the US state of Virginia, authorities said.

The accident took place on Sunday on the Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, the BBC reported.

The cause of the accident was being probed but the police have said that thick fog and bad weather conditions might have contributed towards the disaster.

Images from the scene showed a mass of crumpled cars rammed into each other along a stretch of the road.

Rescue teams carefully picked their way through the vehicles to reach and treat the injured.

It took several hours to clear away the damaged cars and reopen the road to traffic.