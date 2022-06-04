Money-laundering case: Pak's FIA seeks arrests of PM & son
Lahore: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, which is probing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in a multi-billion rupees money laundering case, on Saturday requested the court to allow their arrest for further investigation. The court, however, extended their pre-arrest bail until June 11.
The FIA also filed an interim investigation report against the premier and other suspects in the Rs 14 billion (USD 75 million) money laundering case against them.
Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the Special Court amidst high security. "An FIA prosecutor submitted an interim investigation report in the court and sought arrest of prime suspects Prime Minister Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza — arguing that their custody is needed for further probe in the case as they have not joined the investigation and cooperated with investigators," a court official said.
The prime minister's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervez strongly objected to the FIA's plea and termed it a "false assertion of the agency". He said that
the FIA had already investigated the father and the son when they were in jail in Lahore.
He said that his clients had not only joined the investigation when they were in jail but also appeared before the investigators at the FIA office. "The case is pending for the last one-and-a-half-year and investigation against Shehbaz and Hamza by the FIA has been completed," Pervez argued.
