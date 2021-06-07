Misunderstandings with India resolved: Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that misunderstandings with India have been resolved and that the two countries should move forward looking at the future, asserting that neighbours share both love and problems.

In a recent interview to BBC Hindi Service, Oli accepted the fact that once, there were misunderstandings between the two neighbours. However, he did not elaborate on those issues.

Oli, in a televised address to the nation last month, said that the outstanding issues relating to the border issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic channels on the basis of historical accords, maps and factual documents.

He told BBC: Yes, there were misunderstandings at one time, but now those misunderstandings are gone. We should not be stuck in past misunderstandings but move forward looking at the future. We have to pursue a positive relationship, the 69-year-old Nepal Prime Minister, now heading a minority government, said. Nepal's Opposition alliance has approached the Supreme Court against the "unconstitutional" move of President Bidya Devi Bhandari to dissolve the House of Representatives and fresh elections on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.

Nepal has a unique relationship with India, unlike with any other country, Oli said.

Neighbours share both love and problems. Don't people in Chile or Argentina have a problem, he asked. Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published the new political map that showed three Indian territories - Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh - as part of Nepal.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. India said that Nepal's action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

The bilateral exchanges that had stalled due to the bitter boundary dispute were reset in the later part of 2020 with a series of high-level visits, as New Delhi emphasised that it sees itself as the Himalayan nation's "foremost friend" and development partner.