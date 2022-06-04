Milestone: At 83, Japanese becomes oldest to sail solo across Pacific
Tokyo: An 83-year-old Japanese adventurer returned home Saturday after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.
Kenichi Horie arrived in the Kii Strait off Japan's western coast, completing his trans-Pacific voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbour in San Francisco in March.
It was the latest achievement for the octogenarian adventurer, who in 1962 became the first person in the world to successfully complete a solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific from Japan to San Francisco.
Sixty years later, he travelled the opposite route.
I just crossed the finish line. I'm tired, he wrote in his blog after reaching Japan in the early hours of Saturday.
He said that his sailing boat, Suntory Mermaid III, was to be toed after the sunrise for an expected arrival at his home port of Shin Nishinomiya yacht harbour in the evening. Local media said a welcome ceremony will be held Sunday. His achievement came after three days of struggle with the pushback from a strong tide.
