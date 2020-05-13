Mexico sees 353 deaths in most lethal coronavirus day
Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths, the most deadly day since the pandemic began.
The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 38,324 and 3,926 deaths in total, according to the official tally.
Mexico's previous highest daily death toll was on Thursday, when Mexico reported 257 fatalities.
(Inputs and image from thehindu.com)
Next Story
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: ...13 Jun 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Odisha Teachers' Body Demands Insurance Cover For...13 May 2020 8:19 AM GMT
Mumbai Hotelier's Teen Son Dies After His Speeding Car Rams...13 May 2020 8:17 AM GMT
Smoking and Covid-19: recent claims, and new findings13 May 2020 8:16 AM GMT
80-yr-old recovers, Panchkula to begin implementing new MHA...13 May 2020 8:13 AM GMT