Maryam and her husband acquitted in corruption case

Islamabad: A top Pakistani court on Thursday acquitted ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in a corruption case in which she was jailed for seven years, in a major legal victory for the three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter who is now eligible to contest elections.

On Thursday, a two-judge Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, acquitted her, saying Maryam and Nawaz Sharif's connection to the assets beyond means has not been proven in the Avenfield case.

She was jailed for seven years by an anti-corruption court that also slapped a fine of 2 million pound after it found her guilty of being "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfield case, a few weeks before the general elections in 2018.