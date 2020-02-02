Man shot by police over terrorism-related stabbings in London
London: A man has been shot in the street by armed police after multiple people were stabbed in broad daylight, Met Police said this afternoon.
The incident, which happened outside a supermarket in Streatham, south London, is being treated as terrorist-related.
In a statement, police said: "A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."
Locals told of their shock at the shooting.
The deputy manager of The White Lion, on Streatham High Street, spotted a blood-covered man lying outside the Cash Converters.
He had heard a gunshot outside his pub, followed by two more which sounded they were slightly further away.
The barman, who only gave his last name - Laport - said the section of the High Street around the pub was now cordoned off by
police.
"There are lots of people around, lots of flashing lights, lots of people having a bad time about it," he exclusively told Mirror Online.
"There is a man injured - he is covered in blood in front of the cash converters."
Two ambulances and about six police cars were stationed around this area, Laport said, and were advising businesses to shut their doors.
"I went outside to bring the A boards inside - I didn't want any bad publicity for the pub - and they told me to either go back inside the pub or to leave.
"They told me not to go towards the scene of the crime."
Laport said the injured man, had since been removed from the road.
Witnesses suggested on Twitter they'd heard at least three gunshots.
"I don't know but I think like I heard 3 gun shot in Streatham," one person tweeted.
"Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off," read another comment.
Another social media user posted: "Armed police have just shot a guy with a knife on the high road. It's all happening in Streatham today."
