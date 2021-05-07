Maldives police say blast that hurt Nasheed act of terrorism

Male: Police in the Maldives said Friday an explosion that wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed and four others including a British national was an act of terrorism and they are attempting to identify four possible suspects. Australian police said they are ready to assist the investigation.

Nasheed, 53, was wounded in the blast outside his home Thursday night as he was about to get into his car, police said. He was in critical condition in an intensive care unit after life-saving surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs, ADK Hospital said in a statement Friday evening.

Nasheed has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practicing other faiths are banned by law.

Police Commissioner Mohamed Hameed said police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism against the former president.

Two of Nasheed's bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen, were also wounded, he said.