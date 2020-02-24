Malaysian PM submits resignation
Kuala Lumpu: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday submitted his resignation to the King, his office has confirmed.
"We will issue a statement later today," The Star newspaper quoted an aide as saying about the resignation.
The 94-year-old Prime Minister's decision comes after it was reported on Sunday that his party was planning to form a new government which would exclude his successor and People's Justice Party (PKR) President Anwar Ibrahim, Anwar Ibrahim.
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Anwar Ibrahim met Mahathir at his personal residence.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi HC to hear on Feb 28 Kejriwal's plea against summons...24 Feb 2020 11:38 AM GMT
Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything...24 Feb 2020 11:36 AM GMT
MeT forecasts rain in West Bengal till Thursday24 Feb 2020 11:33 AM GMT
US dollars, fake Indian currency seized in Bengal24 Feb 2020 11:14 AM GMT
Bengaluru man's bottle art welcomes Trump to India24 Feb 2020 11:12 AM GMT