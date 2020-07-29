Malaysian ex-PM gets 12-year jail term in 1MDB corruption trial

Kuala Lumpur: A court in Malaysia has sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in jail after finding him guilty on all seven counts in the first of several multi-million dollar corruption trials.

Najib had pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

The case against him is seen as a test of Malaysia's anti-corruption efforts.

The 1MDB scandal around a state-owned wealth fund in Malaysia has uncovered a global web of fraud and corruption.

It sent shockwaves through Malaysia's political establishment, leading to the toppling of Najib's UMNO Party, which had governed the country for 61 years since it gained independence.

Najib, in office from 2009 to 2018, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for abuse of power and 10 years in jail for each of six counts of money laundering and breach of trust. The sentences — to run concurrently — will be suspended pending appeal.

"After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt," judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali told the Kuala Lumpur High Court.