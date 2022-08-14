Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
Jakarta: An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, which put the quake at 5.9-magnitude and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) depth, said the quake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific. In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West
Sumatra province.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India helped world discover true potential of democracy: President14 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'World looks towards India for managing diversity'14 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Maha CM allocates portfolios; Fadnavis gets Home & Finance14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Over 1 crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day'14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
BJP scared of me, have set agenda to destabilise Bengal: Mamata14 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT