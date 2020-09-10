Little left of Greece's Moria refugee camp after 2nd fire

Athens: A second fire in Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, Greece's migration ministry said Thursday, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing.

Early morning saw former residents of the country's largest camp, which had been under Coronavirus lockdown, return to the area to pick through the charred remains of their belongings, salvaging what they could. Many had spent the night sleeping in the open by the side of the road.

Small new fires also sprang up in the remains of tents set up outside the camp, fanned by strong winds Thursday morning. Authorities say the original fire in the camp on the island of Lesbos was deliberately started Tuesday evening by residents angered by quarantine measures imposed to contain a COVID-19 outbreak after 35 people tested positive. AGENCIES