Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate summit talks

Glasgow: World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.

The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as a doomsday device strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told his colleagues that humans are digging our own graves. And Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking for vulnerable island nations, added moral thunder, warning leaders not to allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.

Amid the speeches, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his coal-dependent country will aim to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 two decades after the United States and at least 10 years later than China. Modi said the goal of reaching net zero by 2070 was one of five measures India planned to undertake to meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel avoided soaring rhetoric and delved into policy.

"There's no more time to sit back," Biden said in a more measured warning that also apologized for his predecessor's decision to temporarily pull the U.S. out of the historic 2015 Paris agreement, something he said put the country behind in its efforts. Every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases.

In a recorded welcome message, Queen Elizabeth II said she hoped the conference would be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment."

History has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope, she said in the video, which was recorded on Friday at Windsor Castle.

One of the United Nations' biggest concerns is that some countries are more focused on amorphous long-term net-zero goals instead of seeking cuts this decade that could prevent temperature increases that would exceed the Paris goal.

Modi also outlined shorter-term goals for the world's third-biggest carbon emitter: raising its goal for non-fossil energy production, meeting half of its energy needs with renewable sources, cutting carbon emissions by 1 billion tons compared with previous targets and reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% all by 2030.

While 2070 sounds far off for India's pledge, four outside experts from think tanks and universities said India's new short- and long-term goals are significant, while not huge, because of that nation's development status. Ulka Kelkar, who directs India climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute, said a lot depends on details, but the 2070 goal would be similar to the U.S. and Europe adopting net-zero goals 20 years ago.

Still, European officials privately expressed disappointment at India's late target, but declined to comment publicly.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen touted already announced efforts to make Europe the first net-zero continent in the long-term and cut emissions 55% in this decade.

She pushed for other rich countries to aid poorer nations as much as Europe does and put a price on carbon emissions because nature cannot pay that price anymore.