Lawyers question President Bhandari's impartiality

Kathmandu: Questioning the impartiality of President Bidya Devi Bhandari in the May 22 dissolution of the House of Representatives, lawyers representing petitioners against the move have argued that her actions make it clear that she didn't want anybody except K P Sharma Oli as prime minister.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Wednesday began the hearing process, starting with the writ jointly filed by 146 lawmakers backing Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba's claim to Prime Ministership.

At the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, President Bhandari dissolved the lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19. Prime Minister Oli is currently heading a minority government after losing a trust vote in the 275-member House.

Bhandari's rejection of Deuba's claim makes it clear that she didn't want anybody except K P Sharma Oli as prime minister, The Kathmandu Post quoted advocate Govinda Bandi as saying while arguing on behalf of the petitioners against the House dissolution.

Six of the lawyers arguing on behalf of the plaintiffs presented their arguments for four hours on Wednesday.

As many as 30 petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court against the move.

The Constitutional Bench has said it would first settle the petition filed by Deuba, which is backed by 146 lawmakers, including 23 of Oli's CPN-UML, of the dissolved House.

The President gave extra-constitutional justification to invalidate the claim of Nepali Congress President Deuba who had the support of 149 lawmakers, said Bandi.

The plaintiffs' lawyers claim that the President endorsed the House dissolution well past midnight despite knowing that Deuba's claim was valid, the paper said.