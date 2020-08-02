Latin America, Caribbean Covid deaths exceed 200,000

Lima: More than 200,000 people have died from Coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Brazil and Mexico accounting for nearly three-quarters of those deaths, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0830 GMT on Sunday.

The number of fatalities stood at 200,212 in Latin America and the Caribbean, out of a total 4,919,054 reported cases. The death total doubled in just over a single month.

Latin America is the second hardest hit region in the world after Europe, which has recorded 210,425 deaths and 3,189,322 infections.

The United States and Canada are third.

After Brazil and Mexico, the worst-affected countries in Latin America are Peru, Colombia and Chile.

According to virus infection numbers as a proportion of the population, Peru tops the region's list, followed by Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Panama.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The novel Coronavirus has killed at least 685,780 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 17,896,220 cases of Coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,326,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,557 new deaths and 263,110 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,088 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,051, and India with 853.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 154,449 deaths from 4,620,502 cases. At least 1,461,885 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 93,563 deaths from 2,707,877 cases, Mexico with 47,472 deaths from 434,193 cases, the United Kingdom with 46,193 deaths from 303,952 cases, and India with 37,364 deaths from 1,750,723 cases.