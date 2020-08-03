Lanka's Rajapaksa banks on Opposition divide for resounding victory

Colombo: Sri Lanka's ruling party led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is assured of a sweeping victory in the twice-postponed general election on Wednesday as the main Opposition is "badly divided," according to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) senior leader Basil Rajapaksa.

"The oldest party, (United National Party), is badly divided and they would be soundly defeated, Basil, the main organiser of the party led by his eldest brother Mahinda, told reporters on Sunday as the public campaign ended.

"The UNP would only finish fourth in certain areas, they can't even be the second in other areas, he said.

He said that the entire Opposition would poll less than half of the SLPP's total votes.

However, he said that the ruling party is expected to finish short of its target of 150 seats in the 225-member Parliament.

"We will get about 130 seats and we have other allies who would also win seats, Basil said, exuding confidence on the outcome of the election outcome.

"We will record a sweeping victory at the election and our opponent will not be able to muster even half our votes, Basil said.

He said the Tamil National Alliance will win three districts and the SLPP will win the rest of the districts at the election. He said all action will be taken to realise people's aspirations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accepted a country with negative economic growth. The president requires a strong Parliament to steer the country on a right track, he said.

He said the people have already endorsed the government policy framework Vision for Prosperity and all other election manifestos have been rejected.

The SLPP is against racism and extremism and it will never work against a race or religion. We are ready to work with all parties, he said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's goal was securing 150 seats when he called elections six months ahead of schedule.

Gotabaya on March 2 dissolved Parliament and called for snap polls on April 25. However, the election was postponed twice due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the island nation.

The SLPP is targeting 150 seats to repeal the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which has curbed the presidential powers while strengthening Parliament. While analysts point to the 19A as a positive development as it had brought in checks and balances to the presidential system, the Rajapaksas see it as an impediment to exercising power.