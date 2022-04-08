Lanka's main Oppn party to move no-confidence motion against govt

Colombo: Sri Lanka's main Opposition party SJB on Friday announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa if it fails to take steps to address the concerns of the public facing hardships due to the worst economic crisis.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also called for the Executive Presidency to be abolished, saying power should be divided between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

The government must pay heed to the public demand for the Rajapaksas to quit, if not we will bring a no confidence motion," the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) told Parliament.

The SJB has begun to collect signatures from MPs for the no-confidence motion, according to media reports.

Rajapaksa earlier proposed the creation of a unity government, but the main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) rejected the idea. Premadasa said that he cannot agree to an interim Government with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remaining as President.