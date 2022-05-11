Lanka's former strongman Mahinda under protection at naval base

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is being protected at the Trincomalee naval base after he was evacuated from his official residence, Defence Secretary Gen (retd.) Kamal Guneratne said on Wednesday, as security forces in armoured vehicles patrolled across the country with orders to shoot at sight amid continuing protests at the government's handling of the worst economic crisis.

The 76-year-old Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) leader, known for his brutal military campaign against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his presidency from 2005 to 2015, resigned on Monday after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters by his supporters. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians, leaving nine people, including two police officers, dead.

Mahinda, who served as the country's prime minister thrice, saw his residence set on fire on Monday. He, along with his wife and family, fled his official residence - Temple Trees - and took shelter at the naval base in Trincomalee after a series of deadly attacks on his supporters.

"He (Mahinda Rajapaksa) was evacuated to the Trincomalee naval dockyard, Guneratne told reporters during an online briefing.

Trincomalee is a port city on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.

Gunaratne said after it was determined that it was not suitable for Mahinda to remain at Temple Trees, the necessary decision was made to relocate him. As word spread about Mahinda's presence at the Trincomalee Naval Base, people started a protest near the key military facility.

"He will not live there forever. After the situation returns to normal, he will be relocated to a residence or location of his choice, Gunaratne said.

The defence secretary said it is important to protect every single life in the country, and after it was determined that it was not suitable for Mahinda to remain at Temple Trees, the necessary decision was made.

"He is a former President and is entitled to adequate security, he added. Mahinda is also facing calls for his arrest from Opposition politicians for inciting violence against peaceful anti-government protesters who were seeking his resignation as well as that of his elder brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mismanaging the country's economy. Meanwhile, army troops on military vehicles marched on the streets of Colombo to ensure public security, a day after the defence ministry ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing

harm to others.