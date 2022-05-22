'Lanka's 21st Amendment to Constitution likely to come up for Cabinet approval today'

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice has said that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be referred to the Cabinet for approval on Monday, a media report said on Sunday, paving the way to curb the unfettered powers of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A which gave unfettered powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment which had made Parliament powerful over the president.

The amendment would make it impossible for those with dual citizenship to hold a seat in Parliament, the News First news portal quoted Minister of Justice Dr Wijayadasa Rajapaksa as saying.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is facing growing demand for his resignation for mismanaging the country's economy, had relinquished his US citizenship in April 2019 before contesting the presidential elections.

In addition to the existing Independent Commissions, the National Audit Commission and the Procurement Commission will be amended as Independent Commissions, the report said.

Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa said that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution seeks to further strengthen the powers of the existing commissions and to make them independent as well.

The minister said that the new amendment also proposes for the appointment of the Governor of the Central Bank to come under the Constitutional Council.

The powerful Rajapaksa family tightened their grip on power after their massive victory in the general elections in August 2020, which allowed them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers and install close family members in key positions.

In his 2019 presidential bid, Gotabaya Rajapaksa won a convincing mandate for a presidency during which he sought full presidential powers over Parliament.