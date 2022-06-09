Lankan President seeks support from India, China and Middle East

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday sought all possible assistance from India, China and the countries in the Middle East when he met the high commissioners and ambassadors amidst the unprecedented economic crisis faced by the island

nation.

"Had a productive meeting with Amb and HC's of the #MiddleEast, #China & #India this morning. I requested their assistance in resolving the existing crisis, while briefing them on the current economic, social and political situation of #lka & appreciate their positive response," President Rajapaksa tweeted.

The president also appreciated the assistance already provided by these countries to Sri Lanka which has been grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has created political unrest with protesters demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

President Rajapaksa requested the diplomats to extend all possible assistance for Sri Lanka in resolving the existing situation.

He also expressed his appreciation of the assistance provided by those countries so far, according to a statement issued by the President's office.